Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Position Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,320 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Schrödinger worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at about $577,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 421.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 86,933 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth $325,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Schrödinger by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,987,000 after buying an additional 38,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,510,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,718,000 after buying an additional 1,319,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

SDGR opened at $25.75 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.98.

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 35.77% and a negative net margin of 91.84%. The company had revenue of $88.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SDGR shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Schrödinger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other news, CFO Geoffrey Craig Porges sold 5,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $119,484.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,357.44. This trade represents a 16.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 16,723 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $419,580.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,031.25. This trade represents a 51.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

