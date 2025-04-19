Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 606.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 163,597 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5,268.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.43. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.59.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.