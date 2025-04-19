SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 255,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,184 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF were worth $9,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares during the period.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 12.8 %

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.07. SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $29.64 and a 52-week high of $41.37.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The SEI Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (SEIM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies, exhibiting strong momentum. Selection is based on a quantitative model and an optimization process. SEIM was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

Featured Articles

