SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Stake Trimmed by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,162,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,503,000 after acquiring an additional 49,256 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,167,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,835,000 after purchasing an additional 30,725 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 712,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,938,000 after purchasing an additional 86,793 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,812,000 after buying an additional 29,025 shares during the period.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SITE opened at $112.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.76 and its 200-day moving average is $135.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.25 and a 12 month high of $166.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 2.72%. Equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SITE. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $145.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SITE

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.