Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,783 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Sphere Entertainment were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,794,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,689,000 after purchasing an additional 29,402 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sphere Entertainment by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,921,000 after acquiring an additional 24,772 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,432,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $11,286,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sphere Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE SPHR opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $904.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.48. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $50.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Transactions at Sphere Entertainment

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 55,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $1,872,013.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 25.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $36.00 price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sphere Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.13.

About Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

