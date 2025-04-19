Squire Investment Management Company LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Squire Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.7% of Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Drystone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 252.3% in the third quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Apple Stock Performance
Shares of AAPL opened at $196.79 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.08 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
Apple Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $8,683,316.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,072,269.86. The trade was a 17.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total value of $7,950,786.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. This represents a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,451 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,720 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Apple from $252.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Apple from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.85.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Apple
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- These 3 Stocks Have Huge Last 12 Months Shareholder Yields
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Prominent Hedge Fund Acquires Huge Stake in HPE: Is It a Buy Now?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.