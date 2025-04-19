Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Price Target to $196.00

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $209.00 to $196.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Badger Meter from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.60.

Badger Meter Stock Up 9.8 %

BMI stock opened at $201.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.84. Badger Meter has a 52 week low of $162.17 and a 52 week high of $239.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.55 and a 200 day moving average of $210.23.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $222.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.39 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Meter

In related news, VP Karen M. Bauer sold 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.74, for a total value of $240,571.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,640.24. This trade represents a 18.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 148 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $31,395.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,638.63. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,407. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Badger Meter

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Badger Meter by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

