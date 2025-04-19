StockNews.com Downgrades Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) to Sell

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

EPC has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

EPC stock opened at $30.00 on Thursday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $26.65 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.00.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 217.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

