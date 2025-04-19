StockNews.com Downgrades Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) to Hold

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PEGA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $118.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Pegasystems from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.27.

Pegasystems Price Performance

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $68.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.08 and a 200-day moving average of $85.25. Pegasystems has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $113.67. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.20). Pegasystems had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 6.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pegasystems will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,234,295.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,247,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,373,261.02. This trade represents a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total value of $139,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,838.75. This represents a 8.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,791 shares of company stock worth $6,134,554 in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Pegasystems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

