StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD opened at $1.01 on Thursday. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.