Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 416.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 12.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $601,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 70,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 35,161 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $14.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $15.37.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 4.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

