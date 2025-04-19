Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 68.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talen Energy by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Talen Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 500.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 443.2% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 32,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after buying an additional 26,820 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the 4th quarter worth $6,870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Talen Energy Price Performance
TLN stock opened at $203.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.34. Talen Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $258.03.
Talen Energy Company Profile
Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.
