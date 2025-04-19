Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 68.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talen Energy by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Talen Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 500.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 443.2% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 32,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after buying an additional 26,820 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the 4th quarter worth $6,870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TLN stock opened at $203.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.34. Talen Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $258.03.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TLN shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $295.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Talen Energy from $275.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.18.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

