Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Holdings Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,489 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

NYSE TMHC opened at $56.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.33. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $153,679.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $93,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

