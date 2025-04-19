The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.13.

HIG stock opened at $117.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $94.47 and a 12-month high of $125.08. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.72%. On average, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 13,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.20, for a total transaction of $1,539,773.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,661.60. This represents a 29.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 98,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total transaction of $11,805,563.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,412,161.98. This trade represents a 31.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,343 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,337. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

