The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 97.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,558 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 49.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Hershey by 3.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Hershey by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 278 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $41,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,936. This trade represents a 9.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hershey from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Hershey from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $150.00 to $134.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.35.

HSY stock opened at $166.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $140.13 and a 52 week high of $211.92. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.28.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 44.77%. Research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.28%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

