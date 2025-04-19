The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,508,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,996,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $324,857,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,858,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,220 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $39,339,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,813,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,906,000 after buying an additional 1,238,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on KHC. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho downgraded Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.08. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.44.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.80%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

