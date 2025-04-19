Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $10,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 80.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 225,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after buying an additional 100,440 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth about $1,288,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 1,141.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,169,000 after purchasing an additional 122,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNL opened at $41.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $58.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.61.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.75%. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Travel + Leisure from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.66 per share, with a total value of $93,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 408,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,070,221.96. This represents a 0.49 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 6,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $296,524.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,759 shares in the company, valued at $129,121.20. This trade represents a 69.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

