UBS Group Cuts Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Price Target to $18.00

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.82. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $1.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -160.68%.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $47,920.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,095,760.40. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 5,652 shares of company stock valued at $116,971 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

