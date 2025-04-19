UBS Group Cuts Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Price Target to $11.00

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at UBS Group from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Runway Growth Finance stock opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $343.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.61. Runway Growth Finance has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 74,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 26,093 shares during the period. HTLF Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 88,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 51,071 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $916,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,261,000. 64.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

