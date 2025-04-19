UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) Stock Price

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.33% from the company’s previous close.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE PSBD opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.60. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $17.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Matthew L. Bloomfield acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $61,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 41,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,079.44. This trade represents a 10.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palmer Square Capital BDC

Palmer Square Capital BDC Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Palmer Square Capital BDC by 995.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC by 271.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $453,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares during the period. 6.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

