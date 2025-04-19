UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) Stock Price

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.33% from the company’s previous close.
Palmer Square Capital BDC Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE PSBD opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.60. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $17.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.32.
Insider Activity
In other news, President Matthew L. Bloomfield acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $61,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 41,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,079.44. This trade represents a 10.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palmer Square Capital BDC
Palmer Square Capital BDC Company Profile
Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.
