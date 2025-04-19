UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Stock Price

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ARI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

ARI stock opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.41. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 51.19 and a quick ratio of 51.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.16.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 39.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently -105.26%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Carmencita N.M. Whonder sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $109,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,624 shares in the company, valued at $95,855.04. The trade was a 53.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $520,219.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,420.72. This trade represents a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 57.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 783.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. CF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

