UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Stock Price

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.44% from the stock’s previous close.

RRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a $43.00 price objective on Range Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Roth Capital raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup downgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.43.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $34.14 on Thursday. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $27.29 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.66.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $626.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.53 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Range Resources will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,782,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $482,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,035 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Range Resources by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

