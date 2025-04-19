UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Stock Price

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at UBS Group from $106.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.28% from the company’s previous close.

SPB has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.43.

NYSE SPB opened at $59.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.17.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth $768,000.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

