UBS Group Lowers Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) Price Target to $16.25

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at UBS Group from $18.00 to $16.25 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

NYSE:NCDL opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.37. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,712,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,513,000 after acquiring an additional 234,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 751,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after acquiring an additional 364,739 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 361.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after buying an additional 343,113 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 209,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after buying an additional 205,593 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

