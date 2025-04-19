United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UAL. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $140.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $66.30 on Thursday. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.32. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in United Airlines by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 202,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after acquiring an additional 138,191 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 378,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,581,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

