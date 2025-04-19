United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UTHR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.25.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

UTHR stock opened at $284.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.66. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $233.28 and a twelve month high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.09. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $735.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.78, for a total transaction of $3,121,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,437,712.18. The trade was a 23.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.71, for a total transaction of $3,707,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,319.67. The trade was a 79.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,500 shares of company stock valued at $30,971,540 in the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 39,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 35.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,999,000 after buying an additional 50,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

