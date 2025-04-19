Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,906 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on UE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.28. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.77.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 5.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 128.81%.

About Urban Edge Properties

(Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.