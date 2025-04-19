Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Valaris were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Valaris by 395.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Valaris by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Valaris by 326.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Valaris by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valaris during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VAL shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on Valaris from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Valaris from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Valaris from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded Valaris from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Valaris Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of VAL opened at $31.90 on Friday. Valaris Limited has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $84.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $584.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.01 million. Valaris had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

