VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOO. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,058,000. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 43,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 28,480 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $439,000.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MOO opened at $66.06 on Friday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $76.19. The stock has a market cap of $551.60 million, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.76.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

