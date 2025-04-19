Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $9,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSGX. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 92,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,977 shares in the last quarter. Martin Worley Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of VSGX opened at $57.99 on Friday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $63.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.3894 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

