Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 629,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,305 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $26,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,793,000 after purchasing an additional 58,981 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,988,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,090 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,056,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,168,000 after buying an additional 137,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,794,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,121,000 after buying an additional 24,967 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,631,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,562,000 after buying an additional 22,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc acquired 80,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,347,903.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,255,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,304,722.66. This represents a 0.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,503,973 shares of company stock valued at $26,617,312. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VSCO

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:VSCO opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.06. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $48.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.