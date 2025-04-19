VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,450 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in VSE were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VSE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in VSE by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VSE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VSEC shares. StockNews.com raised VSE to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on VSE from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

VSE Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC opened at $108.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.84. VSE Co. has a twelve month low of $73.36 and a twelve month high of $128.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 130.35 and a beta of 1.32.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $299.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.97 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 7.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that VSE Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

VSE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.19%.

VSE Profile

(Free Report)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.