Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 80.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 538,657 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $18.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $38.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.90 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

