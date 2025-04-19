Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 84.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,909 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $49.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $75.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average is $56.25.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.34). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $297.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is 6.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

