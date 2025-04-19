Wedbush Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Booking Earnings

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Booking in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 15th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $44.33 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $49.27. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $5,500.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $209.92 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Booking’s Q3 2025 earnings at $88.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $41.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $190.96 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BKNG. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $6,100.00 to $5,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Booking from $5,005.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,560.00 to $5,960.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5,120.00 price objective (up from $4,900.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,278.66.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $4,573.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $150.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Booking has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,337.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,689.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,774.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Booking by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 179,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $896,455,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,160,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $9.60 per share. This is a positive change from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 22.19%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

