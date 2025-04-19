Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 324,945 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 85.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324,945 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $6,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Barings BDC by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 322,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 90,390 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Barings BDC by 393.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Barings BDC from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Barings BDC Price Performance

BBDC stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68. Barings BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $914.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.56.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.35 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 38.54% and a return on equity of 10.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Barings BDC



Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Further Reading

