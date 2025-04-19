Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 647,432 Shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Free Report) by 933.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647,432 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II were worth $6,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at $655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:SABA opened at $8.24 on Friday. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $9.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $8.81.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Announces Dividend

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%.



Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

