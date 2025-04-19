Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 6,630 Shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF were worth $6,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $477,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EQL opened at $39.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.69 and its 200-day moving average is $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $466.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.94. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $36.66 and a 1-year high of $44.49.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Cuts Dividend

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1691 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Select Sector Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of all select sector SPDR ETFs. EQL was launched on Jul 7, 2009 and is managed by ALPS.

