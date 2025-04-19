Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 9,031 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,976 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $6,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 86,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 13,785 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 6.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,655 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 381.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in Agilysys during the 4th quarter valued at $1,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Trading Up 1.2 %

AGYS stock opened at $69.45 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $63.71 and a one year high of $142.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 86.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Mutch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $56,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,328.32. The trade was a 2.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $941,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 248,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,131,057.24. This trade represents a 2.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,878,513 over the last three months. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGYS shares. UBS Group set a $100.00 price target on Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Agilysys from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

