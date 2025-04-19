Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 73.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,191 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,121 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $6,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $583,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 13.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 203,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after buying an additional 24,414 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.81.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ ZION opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $63.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.36.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.70 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 34.75%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $1,280,344.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,305.11. This trade represents a 43.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $557,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,136.37. This represents a 17.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,029 shares of company stock worth $1,855,321. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.