Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Position in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Free Report) by 4,343.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,668,693 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,631,141 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $7,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118,946 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 81,497 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 23,206 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,545,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 83,491 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 16,055 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Performance

HIX opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $4.54.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

