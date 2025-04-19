Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,173 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $6,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 2,968.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Gates Industrial news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.56 per share, with a total value of $1,173,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 188,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,121.12. This trade represents a 46.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GTES opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.08.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 9.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GTES. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

