Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,142,193 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,967 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $6,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Stock Up 3.9 %

CEMEX stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CEMEX Announces Dividend

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. CEMEX had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Bradesco Corretora set a $7.50 price target on shares of CEMEX and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CEMEX from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

