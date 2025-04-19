Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1,271.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,863 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $7,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $182.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.27. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $222.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.3176 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

