Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $6.55 Million Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $6,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.62.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Oshkosh stock opened at $84.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.56 and its 200 day moving average is $100.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $76.82 and a one year high of $125.00.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

