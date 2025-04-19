Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $6.85 Million Stock Holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $6,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 12,734 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 96,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,789,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson raised The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

NASDAQ SHYF opened at $7.39 on Friday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.15 million, a PE ratio of -82.10 and a beta of 1.83.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $201.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.90 million. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. Equities analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -222.22%.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

