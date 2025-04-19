Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $6.97 Million Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $6,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,430.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 201.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Price Performance

NYSE BOOT opened at $91.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.31 and its 200-day moving average is $136.35. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $88.07 and a one year high of $176.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised Boot Barn from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $181.00 price objective (up from $179.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $178.00 target price on Boot Barn in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.62.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

