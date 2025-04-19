Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $7.07 Million Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1,369.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
STRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $140.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.50 and a 52 week high of $206.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.
Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sterling Infrastructure
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- These 3 Stocks Have Huge Last 12 Months Shareholder Yields
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Prominent Hedge Fund Acquires Huge Stake in HPE: Is It a Buy Now?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.