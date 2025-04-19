Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $7.32 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 151,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,882 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $7,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMAT. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 13,073 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 38,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Stock Performance

FMAT stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $41.39 and a 52 week high of $55.28. The company has a market capitalization of $410.76 million, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55.

About Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

