Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $7.36 Million Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in RH were worth $7,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of RH by 7,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in RH by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in RH by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSE:RH opened at $160.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.70. RH has a 52 week low of $123.03 and a 52 week high of $457.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.33). RH had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $812.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RH shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on RH from $500.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of RH from $450.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $510.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RH from $375.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total value of $11,261,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

